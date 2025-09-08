Anna Paulina Luna to host House hearing after claiming US has evidence of "interdimensional beings"

Washington DC - Florida Congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna will soon host a House hearing concerning unidentified anomalous phenomena (UAPs) after claiming the government has evidence of "interdimensional beings."

Representative Anna Paulina Luna recently announced she will soon be holding a House hearing regarding concerns over unidentified anomalous phenomena. © Andrew CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP

On Wednesday, the House Oversight Committee shared a news release announcing that its Task Force on the Declassification of Federal Secrets, which Luna chairs, will hold a hearing titled Restoring Public Trust Through UAP Transparency and Whistleblower Protection on Tuesday, September 9, at 10 AM ET.

Committee members will hear from witnesses on concerns about the disclosure of UAPs, "information held by federal agencies," and "transparency issues" surrounding the Department of Defense.

"The American people deserve maximum transparency from the federal government on sightings, acquisitions, and examinations of UAPs and whether they pose a potential threat to Americans’ safety," Luna said in a statement.

"I look forward to hearing from witnesses on how the federal government can improve transparency and provide better answers on UAPs," she added.