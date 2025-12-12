GOP Rep. Thomas Massie introduces bill to withdraw the US from NATO

Washington DC - Republican Congressman Thomas Massie recently proposed a bill that seeks to pull the US out of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).

On Wednesday, Congressman Thomas Massie introduced a bill that seeks to force the president to withdraw the US from NATO. © ROBERTO SCHMIDT / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Wednesday, Massie introduced HR 6508, which – if passed – would potentially force President Donald Trump to "give notice of denunciation of the North Atlantic Treaty for purposes of withdrawing" from NATO entirely.

Massie dubbed the measure the NATO Act and noted it can also be alternatively referred to as the "Not A Trusted Organization Act."

In a statement, the Kentucky representative described NATO as "a Cold War relic," and recommended the money should instead be used to "defend our own country, not socialist countries."

"NATO was created to counter the Soviet Union, which collapsed over thirty years ago," the congressman explained.

"Since then, US participation has cost taxpayers trillions of dollars and continues to risk US involvement in foreign wars," he continued.

"Our Constitution did not authorize permanent foreign entanglements, something our Founding Fathers explicitly warned us against... America should not be the world's security blanket – especially when wealthy countries refuse to pay for their own defense."