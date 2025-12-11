Newsom mocks Trump over unhinged post boasting about medical examinations

Sacramento, California - California Governor Gavin Newsom didn't miss the opportunity to troll President Donald Trump and his improbable claims about his health .

California Governor Gavin Newsom (r.) brutally trolled Donald Trump after the president made wild claims about his physical and cognitive health. © Collage: AFP/Andrew Caballero-Reynolds & AFP/David Dee Delgado

Trump went on a 500-word diatribe Wednesday, touting the superiority of his physical and mental health, even going as far as to suggest that questioning his aptitude is treasonous.

That was always going to be catnip for Newsom, who promptly posted "Donald Trump is in poor physical health" on X, along with the screenshot of the Truth Social post.

The 79-year-old Republican's condition has become a topic of discussion, especially after he revealed that he got an MRI during his second annual physical examination of 2025 at Walter Reed Medical Center. Photos of him apparently struggling to stay awake during a cabinet meeting have added fuel to the fire.

Newsom, who regularly mocks and provokes Trump on social media, has previously floated the possibility of the president suffering from dementia and insisted "He is not mentally well."

For his part, Trump has proven to be exceedingly sensitive to speculation about his physical and mental fitness.