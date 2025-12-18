AOC responds to poll pitting her against JD Vance in possible 2028 presidential contest

Washington DC - New polling data shows Democratic Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in the lead over Republican Vice President JD Vance in a hypothetical 2028 presidential contest.

A new survey shows Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (l.) polling ahead of Vice President JD Vance as hypothetical 2028 White House candidates. © Collage: ANGELA WEISS / AFP & Ryan Collerd / AFP

The Argument/Verasight poll – which surveyed 1,521 registered voters between December 5-11 – shows AOC ahead by 51% to Vance's 49% in a direct match-up.

The difference is even starker among Black and Hispanic voters, with whom AOC leads at 79% and 64%, respectively.

The Democratic congresswoman also appears more popular among younger Americans, pulling 58% of voters ages 18-29 and 51% of voters ages 30-44.

The survey shows Vance leading among white voters (57%) and older votes ages 65+ (52%).

AOC carries 56% of female voters while 54% of male voters go for Vance, according to the poll.

"Bloop!" AOC wrote as she shared the poll on X.

Both AOC and Vance are considered likely 2028 presidential contenders, though neither has formally entered the race. Candidates are not expected to launch campaigns until after the 2026 midterms.