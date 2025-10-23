Bernie Sanders shares views on potential AOC 2028 presidential bid

Washington DC - Senator Bernie Sanders opened up on Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's possible political future in a new interview.

Senator Bernie Sanders (r.) and Representative Alexandria Ocasio Cortez hold hands as they arrive for a Fighting Oligarchy rally in Los Angeles on April 12, 2025. © Robyn Beck / AFP

Sanders told Alex Thompson on The Axios Show that AOC would make a "formidable" presidential candidate in 2028.

The remarks came amid speculation that AOC might be considering a 2028 run for the White House or for Chuck Schumer's Senate seat.

"That's her decision to make," the Vermont independent said.

He went on to praise AOC as "an incredibly intelligent person and – in the best sense of the word – a very, very good politician."

"I've been out on the streets with her, people come up, and how she responds to people is so incredibly genuine and open. You know, it's just something, a gift that she has," Sanders said.

"She comes from the working class," he added. "When she was a kid, she was cleaning houses with her mother. She knows what it's like not to have any money."

Sanders and AOC have traveled around the country on their Fighting Oligarchy tour, which takes aim at corporate greed and its destructive influence on American politics.