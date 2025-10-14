Obama slams business leaders and colleges for capitulating to Trump's attacks

Los Angeles, California - Former President Barack Obama used an appearance on a podcast to slam businesses, colleges and law firms for capitulating to his successor, Donald Trump .

Obama told comedian Marc Maron, host of the WTF podcast, that "we all have this capacity... to take a stand."

He demanded a different approach to pressures being exerted by the Trump administration.

"We're not going to be bullied into saying that we can only hire people or promote people based on some criteria that's been cooked up by Stephen Miller," Obama said, according to an advance transcript obtained by CNN.

"We're not at the stage where you have to be like Nelson Mandela and be in a 10-by-12 jail cell for 27 years and break rocks."

Obama's appearance marked Maron's final-ever episode of WTF, which launched in 2009 and ran for over 1,600 episodes.

The Trump administration has repeatedly targeted his perceived political and ideological enemies.

