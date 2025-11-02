Obama hits campaign trail in Virginia and New Jersey ahead of key state elections
Norfolk, Virginia - Former President Barack Obama hit the campaign trail Saturday for fellow Democrats ahead of closely-watched state elections, laying into Donald Trump over his "shambolic" policies and warning of the dangers facing American democracy.
Obama took the stage to robust applause in Virginia and then New Jersey to stump for two candidates in gubernatorial elections seen as critical bellwethers ahead of the 2026 midterm elections.
The 64-year-old quickly noted how Americans frustrated with rising inflation, energy costs, and home prices were "willing to take a chance" on a national candidate like Donald Trump who promised relief from such challenges.
But nine months into Trump's second term, "has any of that gotten better?" Obama asked in Norfolk, Virginia, as the crowd responded: "No."
"Is the economy working better for you? Because it sure has gotten better for Trump and his family," he said.
"For ordinary families, costs haven't gone down, they've gone up – thanks to this shambolic tariff policy," Obama added, referring to the import duties Trump has imposed on various nations.
Four states hold off-year elections on November 4, including New York, where a high-stakes mayoral race will determine who runs the country's most populous city.
Obama heads to Newark to campaign for Mikie Sherrill
Until this weekend, Obama had played a relatively subdued role in the campaigning.
On Saturday, he stumped for two female gubernatorial hopefuls: former congresswoman Abigail Spanberger in Virginia, and current US House Democrat Mikie Sherrill of New Jersey.
Spanberger holds a roughly nine point lead over her Republican rival, Virginia Lieutenant Governor Winsome Earle-Sears, while Sherrill is locked in a tighter race against businessman Jack Ciattarelli, according to poll averages.
"New Jersey, it's time to point America in a better direction," Obama said in Newark.
While Obama described himself as the "hope-and-change guy," he stressed there was cause for deep concern.
"We don't need to speculate about the dangers to our democracy – they're here," he said.
Obama also slammed congressional Republicans, whom he said "refuse to buck the president even when they know he is out of line," and expressed worry about a US Supreme Court that is showing "no willingness to check this administration's excesses."
Cover photo: REUTERS