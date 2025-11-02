Obama hits campaign trail in Virginia and New Jersey ahead of key state elections

Norfolk, Virginia - Former President Barack Obama hit the campaign trail Saturday for fellow Democrats ahead of closely-watched state elections, laying into Donald Trump over his "shambolic" policies and warning of the dangers facing American democracy.

Former President Barack Obama and Virginia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Abigail Spanberger raise their arms together during a campaign rally in Norfolk on November 1, 2025. © WIN MCNAMEE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Obama took the stage to robust applause in Virginia and then New Jersey to stump for two candidates in gubernatorial elections seen as critical bellwethers ahead of the 2026 midterm elections.

The 64-year-old quickly noted how Americans frustrated with rising inflation, energy costs, and home prices were "willing to take a chance" on a national candidate like Donald Trump who promised relief from such challenges.

But nine months into Trump's second term, "has any of that gotten better?" Obama asked in Norfolk, Virginia, as the crowd responded: "No."

"Is the economy working better for you? Because it sure has gotten better for Trump and his family," he said.

"For ordinary families, costs haven't gone down, they've gone up – thanks to this shambolic tariff policy," Obama added, referring to the import duties Trump has imposed on various nations.

Four states hold off-year elections on November 4, including New York, where a high-stakes mayoral race will determine who runs the country's most populous city.