Bill Clinton identified in unsealed Jeffrey Epstein documents

Washington DC - Former President Bill Clinton is said to be named more than 50 times in court documents in connection with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Former President Bill Clinton (r) is said to be named more than 50 times in court documents in connection with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. © Collage: IMAGO / ZUMA Wire & Adnan Beci / AFP

As reported by ABC News on Sunday, US District Judge Loretta Preska ordered the disclosure of the documents shortly before Christmas.

The documents originate from a 2015 civil trial and are expected to be fully released this week.

The case concerned allegations in connection with Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein's former paramour accused of facilitating the sexual abuse of Virginia Giuffre, an alleged victim of human trafficking.

According to reports, the relevant references to Clinton stem from Giuffre's attempts to force the politician to testify against the deceased Epstein and against Maxwell in court.

Furthermore, other mentions of the 77-year-old are expected to be linked to attempts by Maxwell and Giuffrie to get Epstein to confess in 2016.