Bill DeBlasio hit with largest fine in history of NYC government ethics board!

New York, New York - The New York City government's ethics watchdog ordered former mayor Bill de Blasio on Thursday to cough up an unprecedented fine of nearly $500,000 for misusing his personal police detail during his failed 2020 presidential campaign.

New York City's Conflicts of Interest Board fined former mayor Bill de Blasio (r.) a record sum for misusing his personal NYPD security detail © SPENCER PLATT / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The extraordinary punishment from the city Conflicts of Interest Board – which de Blasio's attorney immediately vowed to challenge in court – caps off a years-long probe into the ex-mayor's decision to have his NYPD detail tag along with him on 31 out-of-state campaign trips in 2019 as part of his long-shot bid for the Democratic Party's presidential nomination.



In a three-page decision, Conflicts of Interest Board Chairman Milton Williams noted that city ethics laws prohibit public servants from "using city resources for any non-city purpose."

"[De Blasio's] conduct plainly violates this prohibition," Williams wrote of his NYPD-protected campaign travels, adding that "there is no city purpose in paying for the extra expenses incurred by that NYPD security detail to travel at a distance from the city to accompany the mayor or his family on trips for his campaign for president of the United States."

Williams said the board warned de Blasio that bringing his NYPD detail along on his cross-country trips would likely skirt the law, but he ignored it.