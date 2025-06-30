Trump to grant "temporary pass" exempting undocumented farmworkers from deportation

Washington DC - President Donald Trump recently revealed that his administration is working on a plan to give undocumented farm workers a "temporary pass" to avoid being deported.

In a recent interview, President Donald Trump touted a new plan to exempt undocumented farmworkers from being deported by immigration authorities. © Andrew CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP

In an interview on Sunday, Trump told Fox News that he "cherishes" farmers and said that allowing authorities to go in and "take away people that have been working there for 15 and 20 years, who are good, who possibly came in incorrectly" would "destroy" farming businesses.

Trump added that he doesn't believe farmers would willfully "hire a murderer," and said his administration is in the process of coming up with a plan to remedy the situation.



"We're working on it right now. We're going to work it so that [there is] some kind of a temporary pass where people pay taxes, where the farmer can have a little control, as opposed to you walk in and take everybody away," Trump explained.

"But the criminals are going out of this country," he added.

Earlier this month, his administration instructed Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to shift focus away from agricultural businesses, hotels, and restaurants.



But, according to NBC News, ICE continued arresting workers in those industries only days later.