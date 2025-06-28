Rep. Al Green introduces new bill seeking justice for Tulsa Race Massacre survivors

Washington DC - Texas Congressman Al Green has introduced a new bill seeking justice for the two living survivors of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre.

Texas Congressman Al Green has introduced a new bill seeking justice for the two living survivors of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre. © IMAGO / NurPhoto

On Friday, the Democrat introduced the "Original Justice for Living Survivors of the 1921 Tulsa/Greenwood Race Massacre Act," which would provide reparations to the two living survivors of the tragedy.

According to a press release, the bill aims to provide more than $20 million to Viola Ford Fletcher (111) and Lessie Benningfield Randle (110) and underscore "the federal government's century-long failure to seek justice for the victims of the massacre."

"The survivors of the Tulsa Race Massacre are living witnesses to a crime for which our nation has yet to reconcile," Green said.

"Congress must act now, while both survivors are still with us. The legislation, if passed, assures that justice delayed will no longer be justice denied."

The legislation comes after Tulsa Mayor Monroe Nichols announced a reparations plan of $105 million for the survivors on the 104th anniversary of the massacre.