Bondi fires DOJ employee for flipping the bird to the National Guard in DC

Washington DC - Attorney General Pam Bondi on Friday fired a Department of Justice employee who had raised the middle finger at National Guard troops while on her way to work in Washington, DC.

Attorney General Pam Bondi fired a Department of Justice employee for holding up the middle finger at the National Guard. © AFP/Charly Triballeau

Elizabeth Baxter, a paralegal working in the DOJ's environmental defense department, had reportedly made the gesture on August 18.

Per the New York Post, she yelled "F*** the National Guard" while waving her finger around at a shopping center. Security camera footage has since surfaced showing her flipping off a security guard.

Baxter was also caught on camera demonstrating to a DOJ guardsman at her office how she'd flipped the bird at the National Guard.

Bondi terminated Baxter's employment at the DOJ over the incident in a notice of removal issued on Friday and obtained by the Post.

"Based on your inappropriate conduct towards National Guard service members, your employment with the Department of Justice is hereby terminated, and you are removed from federal service effective immediately," the termination letter reads.

Baxter has not responded to requests for comment from various news outlets over the incident.

Citing the NYP article, Bondi took to social media platform X to address the incident.

"Today, I took action to terminate a DOJ employee for inappropriate conduct towards National Guard service members in DC," she wrote.

"[The DOJ] remains committed to defending President Trump’s agenda and fighting to make America safe again. If you oppose our mission and disrespect law enforcement – you will NO LONGER work at DOJ."