Chair of House committee looking into Epstein case denies Trump links and sets sights on Clinton

Washington DC - Former President Bill Clinton may face questioning from a Republican-led congressional committee over his links to financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Representative James Comer, the chairman of the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee, revealed that he is seeking testimony from Clinton in a closed-door interview.

Speaking to reporters, Comer insisted that there was no evidence implicating President Donald Trump in the Epstein case.

Instead, he claimed, "Public reporting, survivor testimony, and official documents show that Bill Clinton had far closer ties to Epstein."

He added: "We're working to bring former President Clinton in for a deposition."

Comer also accused Democrats of blocking these efforts.

Ex-President Bill Clinton has long-faced accusations of being close to convicted sex offender Epstein. His name appeared alongside Trump and former British ambassador to the US Peter Mandelson in an infamous 2003 birthday book compiled by Epstein accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell.

Congressional Republicans are accused of trying to block the full release of documents related to the Epstein case amid reports that Trump could feature heavily in them.

The White House has stated that Trump's inclusion does not mean he was involved in any criminal activity.