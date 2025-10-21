Pardoned January 6 rioter arrested for planning to kill Hakeem Jeffries
Clinton, New York - A pardoned January 6 Capitol rioter was recently arrested for allegedly planning to assassinate House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries.
In a press release, the New York State Police announced that Christopher Moynihan, one of the more than 1,500 Capitol riot defendants President Donald Trump pardoned at the beginning of his second term, is now facing a felony charge of making a terroristic threat.
According to court documents obtained by CBS News, Moynihan was allegedly planning to "eliminate" Jeffries during an Economic Club of New York event the Congressman was scheduled to speak at on Monday.
In one message written about his plans, Moynihan wrote, "Hakeem Jeffries makes a speech in a few days in NYC I cannot allow this terrorist to live."
In another, he wrote, "Even if I am hated, he must be eliminated. I will kill him for the future."
Moynihan was arrested and arraigned in local court in Clinton, New York, on Sunday, and was remanded "in lieu of $10,000 cash bail, a $30,000 bond, or an $80,000 partially secured bond."
Pardoned January 6 rioters continue to commit crimes
Moynihan was one of the first rioters to enter the Capitol on January 6 and was later seen breaching the Senate floor. In February 2023, he was sentenced to 21 months in prison.
But in January, as one of his first moves as president, Trump pardoned nearly all the convicted rioters, including those who were sentenced for committing violent crimes.
Several other pardoned rioters have since been arrested after continuing to commit crimes after their release.
Nonetheless, Trump continues to praise the rioters as "patriots," has given some jobs in his administration, and has even floated the idea of providing a compensation fund for prosecuted rioters.
Cover photo: Anna Moneymaker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP