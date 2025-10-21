Pardoned January 6 rioter arrested for planning to kill Hakeem Jeffries

A New York man was recently arrested for allegedly planning to assassinate Congressman Hakeem Jeffries during an event on Monday. © Anna Moneymaker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

In a press release, the New York State Police announced that Christopher Moynihan, one of the more than 1,500 Capitol riot defendants President Donald Trump pardoned at the beginning of his second term, is now facing a felony charge of making a terroristic threat.

According to court documents obtained by CBS News, Moynihan was allegedly planning to "eliminate" Jeffries during an Economic Club of New York event the Congressman was scheduled to speak at on Monday.

In one message written about his plans, Moynihan wrote, "Hakeem Jeffries makes a speech in a few days in NYC I cannot allow this terrorist to live."

In another, he wrote, "Even if I am hated, he must be eliminated. I will kill him for the future."



Moynihan was arrested and arraigned in local court in Clinton, New York, on Sunday, and was remanded "in lieu of $10,000 cash bail, a $30,000 bond, or an $80,000 partially secured bond."