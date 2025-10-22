Maine Senate candidate Graham Platner responds to massive Nazi tattoo scandal

Augusta, Maine - Maine Democratic candidate for Senate Graham Platner vowed to remove a Nazi-inspired tattoo on his chest after its discovery threw his campaign into turmoil.

Democratic Senate hopeful Graham Platner expressed regret and vowed to remove a Nazi tattoo from his chest. © Collage: Screenshots/YouTube/@podsaveamerica

A viral social media video showed Platner, who is vying for Republican Susan Collins' Senate seat, dancing shirtless at a birthday party while sporting "Totenkopf" skull and crossbones tattoo on his chest.

The symbol was infamously worn by the Nazi SS and has remained a symbol of white supremacy.

Platner addressed the tattoo during an appearance on Pod Save America, explaining that he got it in 2007 while drunk on leave with fellow Marines in Croatia.

"We got very inebriated, and we did what Marines on liberty do, and we decided to go get a tattoo," he said.

"We chose a terrifying-looking skull and crossbones off the wall because we were Marines and, you know, skulls and crossbones are a pretty standard military thing, and we got those tattoos, and we all moved on with our lives."

"It never came up until we got wind that in the opposition research somebody was shopping the idea that I was a secret Nazi with a hidden Nazi tattoo," Platner continued, insisting: "I am not a secret Nazi."