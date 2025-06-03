Chuck Schumer dragged for hawkish post attacking "TACO Trump" over Iran nuclear deal

Washington DC - Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer attacked President Donald Trump from the right for his administration's negotiations with Iran over a nuclear deal.

In a recent social media post, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (r.) criticized President Donald Trump for "folding" on Iran deal. © Collage: SAUL LOEB & Jim WATSON / AFP

Using the acronym TACO – which stands "Trump always chickens out" – Schumer accused the Republican of "folding" on Iran on Monday evening in X post.

"When it comes to negotiating with the terrorist government of Iran, Trump's all over the lot," Schumer argued in a video included with his post.

"One day he sounds tough, the next day he's backing off. And now, all of a sudden, we find out that [Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff] and [Secretary of State Marco Rubio] are negotiating a secret side deal with Iran.

"What kind of bull is this?" he added. "They're going to sound tough in public and then have a side deal that lets Iran get away with everything? That's outrageous."

The Democratic leader's remarks came after Axios reported that the US proposed a plan to Iran over the weekend which would permit Tehran to pursue "limited low-level uranium enrichment" for a period of time.

Schumer's criticism appeared to fall in line with Israeli President Benjamin Netanyahu, who has been pushing for an all-out war with Iran, despite a majority of Americans favoring a negotiated settlement.