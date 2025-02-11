Deb Haaland launches campaign for New Mexico governor

Santa Fe, New Mexico - Former Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland is throwing her hat in the ring for governor of New Mexico in 2026.

Former Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland has announced she is running for New Mexico governor in 2026. © Andrew Harnik / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

"In Congress and as Secretary of the Interior, I’ve fought for our state. I helped New Mexico businesses open their doors, secured clean energy jobs, and worked to bring water and infrastructure projects to rural communities," Haaland shared on social media along with a campaign announcement video.

"Now, it's time to tackle our biggest challenges with the fierceness only New Mexicans know. I'm ready to make government work for us – lower costs, better schools, and ensuring every family feels safe and supported."

Nominated by President Joe Biden to lead the Department of the Interior, Haaland – an enrolled member of the Laguna Pueblo tribe – was the first Indigenous person ever to hold a US Cabinet secretary role. She served in that position from March 2021 until Donald Trump's inauguration on January 20 of this year.

Before that, Haaland represented New Mexico's first congressional district from 2019 to 2021 and served as chair of the New Mexico Democratic Party from 2015 to 2017.

"Lowering costs, making rent and housing affordable, strengthening our schools, and preventing crime so that you feel safe raising a family here," Haaland said in the new video as she outlined priorities for her campaign.

New Mexico's current Democratic governor, Michelle Lujan Grisham, is in her second and final term in office.