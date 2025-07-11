Senator Tammy Duckworth dubs Trump's pick for Singapore ambassador "unqualified" after hearing

Washington DC - President Donald Trump's pick for ambassador to Singapore has been accused of being "unqualified" for the job after he repeatedly fumbled answers on the city-state during a Senate confirmation hearing.

Senator Tammy Duckworth has dubbed Trump's nominee for ambassador to Singapore as "unqualified" for the position. © Andrew Harnik / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Anjani Sinha, an orthopedic surgeon born in India, was berated by Democratic Senator Tammy Duckworth during Wednesday's grilling in Washington and told to "shape up and do some homework" about Singapore.

Sinha struggled to answer Duckworth's questions about the key US ally, including bilateral defense ties, and when it would next chair the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), according to footage of the hearing.

"Please, I'm trying to help you here but you have not even done your homework, sir," Duckworth, an Iraq war veteran, said at one point in their exchange.

"You want to be ambassador to Singapore, one of the most important friends we have in the Indo-Pacific, a key place we're gonna be fighting against our greatest adversary in the region, the PRC (People's Republic of China)," she said.

A clearly exasperated Duckworth told Sinha that Singapore, one of Asia's wealthiest and safest nations, was not a "glamour" job.

"This nation is too important to the United States, to ASEAN, to the entire region, and frankly I think the mission is important to US interest and national security," she added.