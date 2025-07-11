Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton's wife mysteriously files for divorce "on biblical grounds"

Austin, Texas - The wife of Texas state Attorney General Ken Paxton recently revealed the two are splitting up after decades of being together, but refused to reveal exactly why.

In a recent social media post, Texas Senator Angela Paxton (l.) announced she was divorcing her husband, Attorney General Ken Paxton (r.), but did not reveal why. © Collage: IMAGO / Imagn Images & Drew Angerer / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

In an X post shared on Thursday, Texas Senator Angela Paxton publicly announced that after 38 years of marriage, she has filed for divorce from her husband "on biblical grounds."

"I believe marriage is a sacred covenant, and I have earnestly pursued reconciliation. But in light of recent discoveries, I do not believe that it honors God or is loving to myself, my children, or Ken to remain in the marriage," Angela wrote.



Approximately 20 minutes later, Ken shared a post in which he claimed that "countless political attacks and public scrutiny" had influenced the two to decide to "start a new chapter in our lives."

The announcement comes as Ken, a close friend of President Donald Trump, has been campaigning to unseat Sen. John Cornyn in next year's Republican Senate primary.

Ken, who is also a devout Christian, has faced numerous scandals since taking office. In 2023, he faced an impeachment trial for corruption charges regarding allegations that he used his office to do favors for a real estate investor who helped him conceal an extramarital affair.

