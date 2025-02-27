DeSantis slams Andrew Tate's arrival after Trump's alleged intervention

Starke, Florida - Governor Ron DeSantis has shared his thoughts after the Tate brothers arrived in his state from Romania to face human trafficking charges.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (r.) recently shared harsh words after influencers Andrew (l.) and Tristan Tate arrived in his state to face human trafficking charges. © Collage: Daniel MIHAILESCU & CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP

During a press conference on Thursday at Camp Blanding, DeSantis said he was blindsided by the news that influencers Andrew and Tristan Tate had landed in Fort Lauderdale earlier that day.

"Florida is not a place where you're welcome with that type of conduct in the air, and I don't know how it came to this," DeSantis said.

"We were not involved, we were not notified. I found out through the media that this was something that was happening."

The Tate brothers are facing serious charges after a Miami woman filed a complaint earlier this month alleging the two "lured" her to Romania, where they conspired to traffic her for sex work.

The two are also facing similar charges in Romania and Britain, and they have maintained their innocence in every case.

DeSantis went on to say he has directed Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier to look into "hooks and jurisdiction we may have to be able to deal with this."

"If any of these alleged crimes trigger Florida jurisdiction, we will hold them accountable," he added.