Dianne Feinstein, the US' oldest senator, has died

Veteran Senator Dianne Feinstein, a titan of US political history who notched countless legislative achievements during a trailblazing three-decade career in the Senate, has died at 90 years old.

Feinstein, the oldest senator, was celebrated as an effective legislator and tough check on administrations from both parties – but had announced her retirement as her health worsened and following a number of missteps that threatened her legacy.

