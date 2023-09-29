Dianne Feinstein, the US' oldest senator, has died

Democratic Senator Dianne Feinstein of California has passed away at the age of 90. © JIM WATSON / AFP

Veteran Senator Dianne Feinstein, a titan of US political history who notched countless legislative achievements during a trailblazing three-decade career in the Senate, has died at 90 years old.

Feinstein, the oldest senator, was celebrated as an effective legislator and tough check on administrations from both parties – but had announced her retirement as her health worsened and following a number of missteps that threatened her legacy.

This is a developing story.