Senator Dianne Feinstein is finally back in Washington again
Washington DC - Senator Dianne Feinstein's office revealed on Tuesday that she is back in Washington after being away from the upper chamber since February.
Feinstein traveled back to Washington on Tuesday and is set to resume her Senate duties, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.
The California Democrat took time away from Capitol Hill after she was hospitalized for shingles. Her absence from the Senate Judiciary Committee has prevented more than a dozen Biden judicial nominees from advancing out of the deadlocked panel.
Feinstein's extended departure sparked calls for her resignation from Democratic Representatives Ro Khanna and Dean Phillips in April. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez added her voice to the mix a few weeks later.
Feinstein remained defiant amid the demands she step down, saying she would continue to work from home in San Francisco and asking Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer to "temporarily" replace her on the Judiciary Committee.
Republicans blocked the latter request.
Ro Khanna speaks out on Feinstein's return
Khanna, the first high-profile Democratic politician to call for Feinstein's resignation, issued a statement after her return, saying: "I am very glad that Senator Feinstein is feeling better and hopeful that she will be able to fulfill her duties upon her return."
"The people of California deserve strong representation and a Senator who can vote to advance President Biden’s judicial nominees and protect Americans’ fundamental rights," he continued.
"The three-month absence hurt our agenda, and time will tell on the future."
Feinstein has already announced she will not run for reelection in 2024. Democrats lining up to take her place include California Representatives Katie Porter, Adam Schiff, and Barbara Lee.
