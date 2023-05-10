Senator Dianne Feinstein is finally back in Washington again

Washington DC - Senator Dianne Feinstein's office revealed on Tuesday that she is back in Washington after being away from the upper chamber since February.

Senator Dianne Feinstein has reportedly returned to Washington DC after a months-long absence. © Drew Angerer / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Feinstein traveled back to Washington on Tuesday and is set to resume her Senate duties, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

The California Democrat took time away from Capitol Hill after she was hospitalized for shingles. Her absence from the Senate Judiciary Committee has prevented more than a dozen Biden judicial nominees from advancing out of the deadlocked panel.

Feinstein's extended departure sparked calls for her resignation from Democratic Representatives Ro Khanna and Dean Phillips in April. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez added her voice to the mix a few weeks later.

Feinstein remained defiant amid the demands she step down, saying she would continue to work from home in San Francisco and asking Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer to "temporarily" replace her on the Judiciary Committee.

Republicans blocked the latter request.