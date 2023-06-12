Did Marjorie Taylor Greene admit to committing a Federal crime on live TV?

Washington DC - Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene is under fire after she seemingly admitted to committing a federal crime on live TV.

Marjorie Taylor Greene went on live TV to share details about a document she recently viewed inside a SCIF, which some argue is a federal crime. © Kevin Dietsch / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Thursday evening, Greene sat down for an interview with Laura Ingraham of Fox News to discuss bribery allegations several Republicans have recently brought forth against President Joe Biden.

A clip from their conversation has quickly gone viral, garnering millions of views as it shows the far-right politician talking about a document she was allowed to view in private regarding the allegations.

"This is a document that all of America should be able to see, but the FBI is stonewalling us, and they would only let us see it in a SCIF," Greene told Ingraham.

According to The Huffington Post, SCIF stands for "sensitive compartmented information facility," which is where sensitive military and security information is stored.