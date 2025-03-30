American citizen thanks Trump after release by Taliban in Afghanistan

Washington DC - An American woman freed by the Taliban in Afghanistan celebrated her release, in a video shared Saturday by US President Donald Trump , in which she thanked him for helping secure her freedom.

An image obtained from a diplomatic source in Kabul shows released US citizen Faye Hall (c.) – flanked by Chargé d'affaires of the Qatar Embassy in Afghanistan, Mirdef Alqashouti (l.) – speaking on the phone after being released by the Taliban on Saturday. © Handout / Diplomatic Source / AFP

In a video shared on Trump's Truth Social account, Faye Hall is seen smiling and in apparently good health, saying: "Thank you for bringing me home."

Hall, a British couple, and their Afghan translator were detained on February 1 as they traveled to central Bamiyan province.

Washington's former envoy to Kabul, Zalmay Khalilzad, said Hall was in the care of the Qatari delegation in Kabul.

"American citizen Faye Hall, just released by the Taliban, is now in the care of our friends, the Qataris in Kabul, and will soon be on her way home," Khalilzad, who has been part of a US delegation working on Taliban hostage releases, wrote on X.

While at the Qatari embassy, Hall "has been confirmed in good health after undergoing a series of medical checks," according to a source with knowledge of the release.

She was released on Thursday following a court order and with logistical support from Qatar, the source added.

In the video promoted by Trump's account, Hall said she was proud to be a US citizen and urged support for Afghan women held in Taliban jails.

"Thank you, Mr President," she said. "And I just want you to know, all the women in the Afghan jail, they always ask me, 'When is Trump coming?' You, truly, they just treat you like their savior. They're waiting for you to come and set them free."

In the Truth Social post accompanying the video, Trump said: "Thank you Faye – So honored with your words!"