Anti-Trump gathering forced to evacuate over "MAGA" bomb threat

Washington DC - Attendees at an anti- Trump gathering were on Sunday forced to temporarily evacuate after a bomb threat was issued from an account linked to the far-right Proud Boys.

A credible bomb threat was posted on social media by members of extremist group the Proud Boys, who have been avidly pro-Donald Trump. © AFP/Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The Principles First Summit was forced to evacuate after an account bearing the name of a former Proud Boys leader issued a bomb threat "to honor the J6 hostages," referring to people sentenced for their role in the January 6 Capitol riot.

Principles First is a gathering of anti-Trump conservatives which comes together in Washington DC every year. According to the organization's declaration of principles, its purpose is to reclaim moderate conservatism.

"The conservative movement is in the throes of an identity crisis," their declaration reads. "The terms 'conservative' and 'Republican' are now mere team names that have lost all meaning."

The group has a list of 15 central principles, most of which surround the ideas of integrity, kindness, truth, the rule of law, and equality, which they see as having eroded under current Republican leadership.

Attendees at the summit in Washington were temporarily ushered outside the Marriott Hotel where they were meeting. Authorities then swept the building for the four pipe bombs that had been threatened.

None were found, and the summit was allowed to continue. Independent Journalist Jim Acosta managed to obtain a copy of the threat, which specifically detailed a series of places in which bombs could be found.

"To my family: I simply did what needed to be done. MAGA," the potential bomber signed off the social media post.

Speaking after attendees reconvened, Principles First founder Heath Mayo thanked the authorities for their work and attendees for staying.