Barron Trump's "life-saving" call to London police leads to guilty verdict in assault case
London, UK - A UK man whom Barron Trump – the youngest son of President Donald Trump – claims to have witnessed beating up his friend has been found guilty of assault.
According to CNN, Matvei Rumiantsev (22), who is a Russian citizen, was found guilty during his court appearance at the Snaresbrook Crown Court on Wednesday.
The charge stems from an incident in January 2025 in which Rumiantsev was allegedly beating his girlfriend when she received a video call from Trump, who claimed he witnessed the assault after Rumiantsev answered.
Trump then called the London police, and Rumiantsev was quickly arrested.
During the trial, the victim, whose identity remains anonymous under UK law, told the court that Trump's intervention "helped save my life."
Rumiantsev admitted that he was "jealous to some extent" of his partner's relationship with Trump, but insisted he was "really unhappy" about the fact that his partner was "frankly leading him on."
"I am being portrayed as a jealous person who can lose his temper due to jealousy," Rumiantsev told the court. "I want to just make clear that her actions towards him was wrong, and it was not fair."
Rumiantsev is now scheduled to be sentenced on March 27.
Judge warned jury to take Trump's story with caution
Prior to issuing the verdict, the judge overseeing the case warned jurors to approach the account shared by Barron – who refused to identify himself or give details about his relationship to the victim on the call – with caution.
The judge pointed out that Barron did not testify under oath, arguing his account may be "biased" and emphasizing that the story should not be used as the sole basis for a conviction.
While MAGA fans have been praising the youngest Trump as a "hero" on social media, the president himself has not mentioned anything about the case publicly.
Cover photo: ANGELA WEISS / AFP