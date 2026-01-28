Barron Trump's "life-saving" call to London police leads to guilty verdict in assault case

London, UK - A UK man whom Barron Trump – the youngest son of President Donald Trump – claims to have witnessed beating up his friend has been found guilty of assault.

On Wednesday, a UK court found a man guilty of assault after Barron Trump claimed to have witnessed him beating up his partner. © ANGELA WEISS / AFP

According to CNN, Matvei Rumiantsev (22), who is a Russian citizen, was found guilty during his court appearance at the Snaresbrook Crown Court on Wednesday.



The charge stems from an incident in January 2025 in which Rumiantsev was allegedly beating his girlfriend when she received a video call from Trump, who claimed he witnessed the assault after Rumiantsev answered.

Trump then called the London police, and Rumiantsev was quickly arrested.

During the trial, the victim, whose identity remains anonymous under UK law, told the court that Trump's intervention "helped save my life."

Rumiantsev admitted that he was "jealous to some extent" of his partner's relationship with Trump, but insisted he was "really unhappy" about the fact that his partner was "frankly leading him on."

"I am being portrayed as a jealous person who can lose his temper due to jealousy," Rumiantsev told the court. "I want to just make clear that her actions towards him was wrong, and it was not fair."

Rumiantsev is now scheduled to be sentenced on March 27.