Graham Platner slams political establishment after Alex Pretti killing: "No one is coming to save us"

Lewiston, Maine - Senate candidate Graham Platner slammed the Trump administration's deadly attacks on communities across the US in a speech to supporters after federal agents' latest fatal shooting in Minneapolis.

"Today, I am angry. I am angry watching laws be selectively enforced in our communities, watching the institutions that are supposed to protect us fail to do so," Platner said during a Saturday speech in Lewiston.

His remarks came after federal immigration agents fatally shot 37-year-old ICU nurse Alex Pretti in Minneapolis as he was trying to help a woman officers had shoved to the ground while using pepper spray. The killing came less than three weeks after ICE fatally shot 37-year-old Renee Good in her car in the same city.

Meanwhile, the Trump administration has waged an all-out assault on immigrant communities around the nation, stripping legal protections, separating families, and detaining and deporting people without due process. Already, at least six people have died in ICE custody in the first weeks of 2026.

"We must be clear-eyed about what is happening," Platner told supporters over the weekend. "This has nothing to do with the law. This has nothing to do with protecting Americans. This barely has anything to do with immigration."

"This the administration using the age-old tactic of targeting the marginalized and exploited, to scapegoat them in order to increase their capacity to use force and violence."

"They are doing it in order to consolidate power because this is about power."

Platner criticized many Democratic leaders for failing to meet the moment. He praised everyday people who are stepping up to protect and provide support to communities amid the violence and fear.

"No one is coming to save us. But in saving ourselves, we are going to learn how capable we truly are," he said.