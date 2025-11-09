BBC chief steps down amid controversy over Trump documentary editing

London, UK - The director general of the BBC announced his resignation Sunday following a row over the editing of a documentary about US President Donald Trump .

Tim Davie (r.) has resigned from his position as the director general of the BBC following a row over the editing of a documentary about Donald Trump. © Collage: Oliver Contreras / AFP & Oli SCARFF / AFP

Tim Davie and the broadcaster's head of news, Deborah Turness, resigned after accusations that a documentary by its flagship Panorama programme had edited a speech by Trump in a misleading way.

"Like all public organizations, the BBC is not perfect, and we must always be open, transparent and accountable," Davie said in a statement posted on the BBC website.

"While not being the only reason, the current debate around BBC News has understandably contributed to my decision... I have to take ultimate responsibility."

The latest controversy follows a Daily Telegraph report this week that said concerns were first raised in the summer in a memo on impartiality by Michael Prescott, a former external adviser to the BBC's editorial standards committee.

Earlier Sunday, the UK Culture, Media and Sport Minister Lisa Nandy called the allegations "incredibly serious".

The BBC has promised "a full response" to parliament's culture, media, and sport committee on Monday.

The criticism emerged over clips spliced together from sections of a Trump speech on January 6, 2021, when he was accused of fomenting the mob attack on the Capitol seeking to keep him in power despite losing his re-election bid.