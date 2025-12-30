Trump hit with several disappointing polls as 2025 comes to an end

Washington DC - As 2025 comes to a close, a series of recent polls have revealed how Americans are feeling about President Donald Trump 's first year back in the Oval Office.

A number of recently released poll numbers reveal how disappointed Americans are with President Donald Trump's first year job performance. © JIM WATSON / AFP

A Harris poll for The Guardian – which surveyed 2,180 voters from December 11 to 13 – found that 45% of Americans believe their financial security is getting worse, and 57% said the economy is undergoing a recession, even though that is not true.

The disappointing results come after Trump made revamping the economy a focal point of his 2024 campaign.

Critics argue he has failed to deliver on that promise, with many pointing to his controversial tariffs, which have driven up prices on everyday goods.

Similarly, a YouGov/Economist poll – which surveyed 1,567 voters from December 26 to 29 – found that 56% held unfavorable views of the president, while 40% held favorable ones.

On Trump's overall job performance, 56% disapproved, while only 39% approved.



Even worse, a recent Rasmussen Reports poll that surveyed 1,099 voters from December 21 to 23 found that 50% believe his second term is worse than his first, against 34% that say the opposite.

The majority of those surveyed said the economy has worsened over the past year, and 68% of Democrats said Trump should be impeached.