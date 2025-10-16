Latest US strike on boat in Caribbean waters ordered by Trump leaves survivors for first time

Washington DC - A US strike on a boat in the Caribbean on Thursday reportedly left survivors for the first time since President Donald Trump 's administration started its unprecedented bombing campaign.

The latest strike on a boat in Caribbean waters ordered by President Donald Trump reportedly left several survivors. © HANDOUT / US President Donald Trump's TRUTH Social account / AFP

The US has in recent weeks deployed several military vessels to the Caribbean Sea and launched a series of deadly naval strikes on boats, which it claims without evidence are smuggling drugs.

The latest attack on Thursday left survivors among those on board, according to officials cited by CBS, CNN, and NBC.

The Pentagon did not respond immediately to an AFP request for information about the number of survivors and their condition.

At least 27 people have been killed in previous strikes in the Caribbean – described by a growing number of experts as murder – with the military buildup sparking fears in Caracas that the ultimate goal is a change of government in Venezuela.

Trump, who has revelled in the slaughter, said on Wednesday he was weighing up whether to expand US military actions to attacks on land. He also hinted that he had directed the CIA to launch an operation against Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro.

Trinidad and Tobago, which is located off the coast of Venezuela, is investigating whether two of those killed were its citizens, officials said on Wednesday.