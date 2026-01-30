Charges against ex-CNN host Don Lemon revealed after shock arrest

Minneapolis, Minnesota - Former CNN anchor Don Lemon has been charged with civil rights crimes by President Donald Trump 's administration over his coverage of protests against ICE's occupation of Minneapolis.

The arrest came as Trump walked back his conciliatory tone following public outrage over the killings of Alex Pretti and another American citizen in the Minnesota city.

Attorney General Pam Bondi said that Lemon and several other people had been arrested "at my direction" in connection with what she called a "coordinated attack" on the Cities Church in St. Paul, the twin city of Minneapolis.

Lemon, now an independent journalist, was among the reporters who covered a protest at the church where an ICE official is a pastor.

The journalist's lawyer said he was taken into custody in Los Angeles overnight, adding that his work covering the protest "was no different to what he has always done."

He faces two charges of conspiracy to deprive rights and interfering with First Amendment rights, a Department of Homeland Security spokesperson told AFP, referencing the constitutional protection for freedom of expression, including religion.

A magistrate judge in Minnesota declined last week to allow prosecutors to charge Lemon.

Political figures and media advocates condemned Lemon's arrest, with Democratic House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries calling for his immediate release.