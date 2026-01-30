Trump announces IndyCar race on the streets of DC for America's 250th

Washington DC - President Donald Trump on Friday unveiled plans for an IndyCar race on the streets of the capital Washington, in his latest grandiose effort to mark the 250th anniversary of the country's independence.

"This is a very exciting thing that we're doing," Trump said in the Oval Office before signing an executive order confirming the race in August.

"We're celebrating greatness with American motor racing."

Trump has announced a series of bombastic plans as he seeks to stamp his mark on this summer's anniversary – most notably a UFC fight on the lawn of the White House on his 80th birthday in June.

The so-called "Freedom 250" race from August 21 to 23 promises to be just as spectacular, with a route that would take it past some of Washington's top monuments.

The dramatic setting would echo Formula One contests staged on city streets in Las Vegas, Monaco, and Singapore.

It could, however, be challenging to organize logistically.

"This is going to be wild," said Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy. "The last time we had a race in the capital city was... a horse race in 1801."

Duffy said racing cars would be going "190 mph down Pennsylvania Avenue," which runs past the White House to the US Capitol.

Interior Secretary Doug Burgum added that spectators would watch cars racing past famed sites such as the Washington Monument, the Lincoln Memorial, and the Jefferson Memorial.

"And it's a great metaphor, because the speeds we're talking about is the speed of President Trump," Burgum added, in a paean to the breakneck pace of Trump's first year back in office.