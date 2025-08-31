Chicago mayor takes executive action to counter looming threat of Trump takeover

Chicago, Illinois - Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson signed an executive order on Saturday to counter the looming threat of a potential deployment of the National Guard by President Donald Trump .

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson (c.) signed an executive order barring local police from collaborating with military personnel or immigration enforcement. © KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI / AFP

Referencing Trump's unprecedented federal takeover of Washington earlier in the month, Johnson said: "We do not want to see tanks in our streets."

There could be increased checks on residency permits on Trump's orders, the mayor warned.

"We have received credible reports that we have days, not weeks, before our city sees some type of militarized activity by the federal government. It is unclear at this time what that will look like exactly," Johnson said.

"We may see militarized immigration enforcement. We may also see National Guard troops. We may even see active duty military and armed vehicles in our streets. We have not called for this. Our people have not asked for this, but nevertheless, we find ourselves having to respond to this."

The Democrat said that, in light of this possibility, he signed an executive order instructing all city government departments to protect residents from federal government action.

Accordingly, the local police are not to "collaborate with military personnel on police patrols or civil immigration enforcement," Johnson said.

He added that the "erratic, impulsive" nature of the Trump administration makes it difficult to predict whether it would go ahead with the deployment, and he urged the president to "change his mind."

Trump earlier this month activated the National Guard, supposedly to counter out-of-control crime in Washington, despite data showing crime levels are down across most categories.