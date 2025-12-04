US signs massive health aid deal with Kenya after Trump's dismantling of USAID

Washington DC - The US on Thursday signed a $2.5 billion health aid deal with Kenya, the first such bilateral agreement after President Donald Trump tore down the historic US aid agency and sidelined NGOs.

Kenyan President William Ruto (r.) signed the new health aid agreement in Washington on Thursday. © ALLISON ROBBERT / AFP

Trump administration officials said the agreement would be the first in a series of agreements with developing countries' governments, which will be asked to share the bill and cooperate with Washington on other priorities.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio signed the agreement in Washington with Kenyan President William Ruto, whom he praised for the longtime US partner's assistance in troubled Haiti.

"If we had five or 10 countries willing to step forward and do just half of what Kenya has done already, it would be an extraordinary achievement," Rubio said.

Under the agreement, the US will provide $1.6 billion over five years to Kenya to work on health issues, including combating HIV/AIDS and malaria, and preventing polio.

Kenya will contribute another $850 million with an agreement to gradually take on more responsibility.

Trump, on his return to White House this year, shut down the US Agency for International Development, the world's largest aid agency, as he vowed an "America First" policy.

An international group of researchers last month found that cuts by the US and other countries could lead to the preventable deaths of more than 22 million people, many of them children, by 2030.

Rubio has previously denied any deaths from aid cuts and has railed against Western non-governmental organizations with long involvement in the developing world.