Cory Booker delivers marathon speech against Trump's agenda for over 20 hours
Washington DC - New Jersey Senator Corey Booker has begun a marathon speech against President Donald Trump's agenda on the Senate floor, and he doesn't appear to plan on ending anytime soon.
On Monday at 7 PM ET, Booker took the floor and told his colleagues in his opening statement that he was planning to speak for "as long as I am physically able."
In a press release ahead of his move, Booker said his goal was to "uplift the stories of Americans who are being harmed by the Trump Administration's reckless actions, attempts to undermine our institutions, and disregard for the rule of law.”
He reiterated this in his opening statement, explaining, "In just 71 days, [Trump] has inflicted so much harm on Americans' safety, financial stability, the core foundations of our democracy. These are not normal times in our nation, and they should not be treated as such in the United States Senate.
"The threats to the American people and American democracy are grave and urgent, and we all must do more to stand against them," he added.
As of 3 PM ET on Tuesday, Booker was still going strong, having spoken for over 20 hours.
Corey Booker receives praise from Democrats for his effort
Throughout his speech – which is not being considered a filibuster – Booker criticized Trump for attacking Social Security, dismantling federal agencies such as the Department of Education, and attempting to bypass the judicial system.
Booker has been praised by Democratic voters and his colleagues, as the party has faced heightened criticism for not standing up to Trump since his re-election.
During Booker's speech, various Democrats asked him questions to help give him a break from speaking and praised his effort.
At one point, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer praised Booker for his "strength and conviction."
If Booker aims to beat the record for longest speech given on the floor, he would have to defeat South Carolina Sen. Strom Thurmond, who delivered a filibuster for 24 hours and 18 minutes against the Civil Rights Act of 1957.
Cover photo: Collage: Mandel NGAN / AFP & Samuel Corum / Getty Images / AFP