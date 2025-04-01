Cory Booker delivers marathon speech against Trump's agenda for over 20 hours

Washington DC - New Jersey Senator Corey Booker has begun a marathon speech against President Donald Trump 's agenda on the Senate floor, and he doesn't appear to plan on ending anytime soon.

On Monday, Senator Corey Booker (r.) began delivering a marathon speech on the Senate floor regarding President Donald Trump's agenda. © Collage: Mandel NGAN / AFP & Samuel Corum / Getty Images / AFP

On Monday at 7 PM ET, Booker took the floor and told his colleagues in his opening statement that he was planning to speak for "as long as I am physically able."

In a press release ahead of his move, Booker said his goal was to "uplift the stories of Americans who are being harmed by the Trump Administration's reckless actions, attempts to undermine our institutions, and disregard for the rule of law.”

He reiterated this in his opening statement, explaining, "In just 71 days, [Trump] has inflicted so much harm on Americans' safety, financial stability, the core foundations of our democracy. These are not normal times in our nation, and they should not be treated as such in the United States Senate.

"The threats to the American people and American democracy are grave and urgent, and we all must do more to stand against them," he added.

As of 3 PM ET on Tuesday, Booker was still going strong, having spoken for over 20 hours.