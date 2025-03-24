Chuck Schumer responds to calls for resignation amid GOP spending bill controversy

Washington DC - Senator Chuck Schumer has said he will not step down as he once again defended his decision to back a Republican-drafted government spending bill.

"Leader Schumer, are you feeling pressure to step down?" Kristen Welker asked the senator on NBC's Meet the Press.



"Look, I'm not stepping down," the 74-year-old responded.

The defiant answer came amid growing calls for the Senate minority leader to step aside following his support for Republicans' stopgap government funding bill, with critics saying he did not do enough to secure meaningful concessions.

"I knew when I cast my vote against a government shutdown that there would be a lot of controversy, and there was," Schumer told Welker in the interview aired Sunday.

"The CR was certainly bad – the continuing resolution – but a shutdown would be 15 or 20 times worse," he added, citing concerns over Donald Trump and Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency.

"It was a vote of principle. Sometimes when you're a leader, you have to do things to avoid a real danger that might come down the curve, and I did it out of pure conviction as to what a leader should do and what the right thing for America and my party was."