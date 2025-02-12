Denmarkification: Danes hit back at Trump's Greenland threats with petition to buy California
Copenhagen, Denmark - Måke Califørnia Great Ægain? In response to US President Donald Trump threats to annex the Danish territory of Greenland, some Danes have now launched an online petition with the aim of $1 trillion to buy California!
The petitioners promise to "bring hygge to Hollywood," massively expand the high-speed cycle network in the Sunshine State and offer the traditional Danish treat of Smørrebrød on every street corner.
On top of this, some 38 million Californians can "possibly" look forward to the rule of law, universal healthcare, and fact-based politics, according to the "Denmarikfication" petition.
Trump is not known to be California's biggest fan and has been at loggerheads with its elected representative for years. The petitioners are certain that, for the right price, he would be willing to part with the state immediately.
The petition already has over 200,000 signatures.
Trump has repeatedly expressed his desire to "buy" the Danish territory of Greenland and has not ruled out military action against NATO partner Denmark to achieve his goal.
Why does Trump want to buy Greenland?
Greenland is an autonomous part of the Kingdom of Denmark, but is not part of the European Union. The largest island in the world is sparsely populated, with only about 50,000 residents.
Huge deposits of raw materials are believed to lie beneath Greenland's ice: oil, rare earths, metals. In the foreseeable future, climate change is likely to make the waters around Greenland navigable for shipping all year round.
Russia, Canada, and Norway have all recently invested heavily in the expansion of port infrastructure north of the Arctic Circle and their icebreaker fleets.
Despite opposition from locals, Trump has plenty of backing from MAGA allies when it comes to his Greenland proposal. Republican Congressman Earl "Buddy" Carter recently introduced a bill that would enable the US to buy the territory, per Politico. He suggested changing its name to "Red, White and Blueland."
