DHL announces major change in shipping policy for US customers amid Trump's trade war

Plantation, Florida - Global shipping giant DHL will "temporarily" suspend the delivery of packages worth more than $800 from businesses to individuals in the US as of Monday, the company said, citing delays in US Customs clearances.

DHL will no longer ship packages worth more than $800 to US customers amid constant delays in US Customs clearances. © INA FASSBENDER / AFP

"As a result of recent US Customs regulatory updates, we are experiencing multi-day transit delays to the US from any origin for shipments with a declared customs value exceeding USD 800," DHL said in a statement.

President Donald Trump has launched a wide-ranging trade war since coming to office, threatening friend and foe alike with steep tariffs.

As part of those changes, the government has also lowered the threshold at which parcels to individuals require formal entry processing by US Customs – down to $800 from $2,500 as of April 5.

"This change has caused a surge in formal customs clearances, which we are handling around the clock," said DHL.

The company added that business-to-business shipments would not be affected by the suspension, "though they may also face delays."