Brazilian judge targeted by Trump promises his court "will not bow"

Brasília, Brazil - A Brazilian judge sanctioned by the US for what President Donald Trump calls a "witch hunt" against a far-right ally vowed Friday to keep working and said his court "will not bow" to threats.

Brazilian Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes (r.) vowed Friday to keep working and said his court "will not bow" to threats from US President Donald Trump. © Evaristo SA / AFP

The US Treasury imposed financial sanctions Wednesday on Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes, whom it accused of seeking to be "judge and jury in an unlawful witch hunt against US and Brazilian citizens and companies."

At the heart of the dispute is the trial of ex-president Jair Bolsonaro, accused of plotting a coup to wrest back power after his 2022 election defeat to leftist Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

Trump also signed an executive order slapping 50% tariffs on Brazilian imports, citing Bolsonaro's "politically motivated persecution."

Moraes, in a rare public address, said Friday he would pay no heed to the sanctions and "continue working."

"This Court, the Office of the Attorney General, and the Federal Police will not bow to these threats," he said during a court session.

And he vowed the court would remain "absolutely uncompromising in defending national sovereignty and its commitment to democracy."