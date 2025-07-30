Tim Walz deploys National Guard after serious cyberattack on Minnesota capital

St. Paul, Minnesota - Minnesota Governor Tim Walz was recently forced to call on the state's National Guard for assistance after an overwhelming cyberattack hit the city of St. Paul.

On Tuesday, Walz issued an executive order in response to the attack, which the statement said "targeted critical systems and services... causing significant disruptions."

During a press conference, St. Paul's Mayor Melvin Carter issued a state of emergency, explaining the city's cybersecurity protection systems detected "suspicious activity" last Friday morning, which triggered an "immediate and coordinated response."

"We now know that this was not a system glitch or technical error, this was a deliberate, coordinated digital attack carried out by a sophisticated, external actor intentionally and criminally targeting our city's information infrastructure," Carter said.

While the attack caused some city systems to go down and led to city buildings losing Wi-Fi, Carter insisted there was no threat to the public, noting that 911 services were still operational.

In a statement, Walz's office said that the "magnitude and complexity" of the incident "exceeded the city's response capacity," and the governor authorized the deployment at the city's request in an effort to "ensure continuity of vital services and the safety and security" for its residents.

