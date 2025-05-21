Don Jr. hints at Trump dynasty with flip-flop on question of White House run

Doha, Qatar - President Donald Trump 's eldest son, Don Jr., said Wednesday he could run for top office "maybe one day," despite previously denying he was considering a White House bid.

Asked during a forum in Doha if he would consider entering a presidential race to succeed his father, Don Jr. first chuckled before suggesting it was possible.

"It's an honor to be asked and an honor to see that some people are OK with it," he said during a panel discussion at Bloomberg's Qatar Economic Forum as some in the audience applauded.

"You never know," he added.

Don Jr. is an executive vice president at The Trump Organization, his family's luxury real estate conglomerate, and a vocal proponent of his father's far-right MAGA agenda.

In March, Mediate reported that the 47-year-old was "seriously considering a run for president in 2028," which he denied at the time.

But on Wednesday, Don Jr. did not rule out a White House run.

"I don't know, maybe one day, you know, that calling is there," he told the Bloomberg forum. "I think my father has truly changed the Republican Party. I think it's the America first party, now the MAGA party, however, you want to look at it."

Trump's organization has been run by Don Jr. and his younger brother Eric since the 2016 election.