Environmental Protection Agency addresses Marjorie Taylor Greene's war on "weather modification"
Washington DC - Lee Zeldin, the head of President Donald Trump's Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), recently weighed in on conspiracy theories about weather modification being shared by Marjorie Taylor Greene and other MAGA Republicans.
On Thursday, the EPA shared a press release announcing the launch of a new online resource that addresses "legitimate questions about contrails and geoengineering" in an effort to achieve "total transparency with the American public."
"EPA shares the significant reservations many Americans have when it comes to geoengineering activities," Zeldin said in the release.
The announcement was hailed by MAGA Republicans, particularly MTG, who thanked Zeldin in an X post.
This comes after she recently vowed to introduce a bill that seeks to "end the dangerous and deadly practice of weather modification and geoengineering."
Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who has pushed misinformation about chemtrails in the past, said he was "so proud" of Zeldin and President Trump for their "commitment to finally shatter the Deep State Omerta regarding the diabolical mass poisoning of our people."
But while MTG and RFK Jr. appear to believe Zeldin's efforts are helping push their narratives, it turns out the new resources found no evidence of such conspiracies.
What the EPA is saying about "weather modification"
While it seems Zeldin has been using specific language that appeals to MAGA fans by emphasizing the need for transparency while refusing to dismiss any theories, the vast majority of information from the EPA's resource debunked conspiracies, such as those about aircraft being used to dispense chem trails and the government being able to manipulate weather events.
Nonetheless, in a statement to Axios, Zeldin continued his MAGA pitch, proclaiming, "This is what it looks like when government actually listens to the will of the people and doesn't try to squash it."
Democratic Rep. Don Beyer of Virginia trolled Zeldin on X, writing, "Some people have 'questions' about whether birds are real – will that be your next project?"
