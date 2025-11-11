Donald Trump begs Supreme Court to overturn E. Jean Carroll sexual abuse verdict

Washington DC - President Donald Trump recently asked the US Supreme Court to dismiss the legal case in which a jury determined that he sexually abused writer E. Jean Carroll.

Donald Trump (r.) has asked the US Supreme Court to overturn the verdict in the E. Jean Carroll case, in which he was found liable for sexual abuse. © Collage: Eugene Gologursky & Kevin Dietsch / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

According to CNN, Trump filed a petition with the Supreme Court on Monday which describes Carroll's allegations as "implausible" and "unsubstantiated," and argues the trial court had issued a "series of indefensible evidentiary rulings."

"There were no eyewitnesses, no video evidence, and no police report or investigation," the petition stated.

"Instead, Carroll waited more than 20 years to falsely accuse Donald Trump, who she politically opposes, until after he became the 45th president, when she could maximize political injury to him and profit for herself."

Trump also took issue with the trial court allowing two women to testify who made similar allegations of abuse by him.

Carroll filed her lawsuit during Trump's first term in office, alleging he sexually abused her in the dressing room of a department store in the 1990s.

In 2023, the jury for the case ruled that Trump did abuse and defame Carroll, and he was ordered to pay her $5 million.

After losing the lawsuit, Trump publicly mocked Carroll, leading her to sue him again for defamation. She ultimately won that case, too, and was awarded a judgment of $83.3 million.