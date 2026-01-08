JD Vance hurls insults at mother-of-three killed by ICE in "despicable" post

Washington DC - Vice President JD Vance eagerly followed the lead of his boss, Donald Trump, with a social media post branding the mother-of-three killed by ICE in Minneapolis a "deranged leftist."

Vice President JD Vance called 37-year-old Renee Nicole Good, who was shot dead by an ICE agent on Wednesday, a "deranged leftist." © Collage: REUTERS

"Every congressional democrat and every democrat who's running for president should be asked a simple question," Vance wrote on X.

"Do you think this officer was wrong in defending his life against a deranged leftist who tried to run him over?"

The far-right former Ohio senator was responding to one of many videos that captured Wednesday's incident, in which 37-year-old Renee Nicole Good was shot dead while trying to drive away from ICE agents.

The Trump administration has since tried to paint the killing as a case of self-defense, going as far as to claim that the victim was a "domestic terrorist."

All publicly available footage of the shooting shows two ICE agents approaching Good's car – which was blocking a road – and audibly demanding that she move her vehicle. As she reverses and then takes off, one of the agents steps to the side and opens fire throw the driver's side window.

Despite claims by Trump that the shooter was hospitalized with injuries, he appears to walk away unscathed after Good crashes her SUV moments later, having been shot in the head.

The killing has sparked nationwide outrage, with protests spreading from Minneapolis to other major cities, including New York City. Officials including Mayor Jacob Frey, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, and Congresswoman Ilhan Omar, have accused the administration of lying and peddling propaganda.

Virginia Representative Don Beyer also added his voice to the chorus with a direct response to Vance.

"The video shows beyond a shadow of a doubt that the driver of the vehicle turned her wheels to avoid the ICE agents who surrounded her, screamed profanity at her, and gave her conflicting orders," he wrote.