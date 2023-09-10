Donald Trump blasted by Colorado secretary of state as ballot battle heats up!

Denver, Colorado - Ex-President Donald Trump may have a real fight on his hands to get his name on the ballot in Colorado if he is the Republican nominee in 2024 – and Secretary of State Jena Griswold is backing the legal effort behind it.

Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold called ex-President Donald Trump "a liar" for saying an effort to keep him off the state ballot is election interference. © Collage: IMAGO / ZUMA Wire & REUTERS

On Wednesday, the group Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW) launched a lawsuit aiming to block Trump from the presidential ballot in Colorado.

Pursuing an increasingly influential legal tactic, the group is arguing that the GOP frontrunner "disqualified himself from public office by violating Section 3 of the 14th Amendment."

Now, Colorado's Democratic secretary of state Jena Griswold has given her backing to the litigation and dismissed Trump's complaints that it amounts to election interference.

"Trump is a liar with no respect for the Constitution," Griswold told MSNBC on Saturday. "To say that a section of the 14th Amendment is election interference and considering how to uphold the Constitution is election interference is un-American," she insisted.

"Section 3 of the 14th Amendment clearly lays out in very clear terms that if someone swears to uphold the Constitution, they are disqualified from holding office if they go and engage in insurrection, rebellion, or aid or comfort to the enemies of the Constitution," Griswold explained, adding that Trump clearly "incited an insurrection."