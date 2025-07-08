Trump says Putin is talking "bulls**t" about Ukraine war

Washington DC - President Donald Trump accused his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Tuesday of talking "bulls**t" about Ukraine , saying that the US would send Kyiv more weapons to defend itself.

Donald Trump (l.) has accused Vladimir Putin of talking "bulls**t" about Ukraine, saying that the US would send Kyiv more weapons to defend itself. © Collage: Andrew Harnik / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Mikhail METZEL / POOL / AFP

Trump's expletive reflected his growing frustration with the Kremlin leader over the grinding war that Moscow launched nearly three and a half years ago.

"We get a lot of bulls**t thrown at us by Putin, if you want to know the truth," Trump told reporters during a televised cabinet meeting at the White House.

"He's very nice all the time, but it turns out to be meaningless."

Trump reiterated that he was "very unhappy" with Putin since their phone call last week made no progress on the Ukraine peace deal that the US president has pushed for since returning to power.

Asked about his interest in a bill proposed by the Senate for further sanctions on Russia, Trump said: "I'm looking at it very strongly."

Trump's criticism of Putin came a day after he said he would send more weapons to Ukraine, in a reversal of Washington's announcement last week that it was halting some arms shipments.

The US president, who alarmed Kyiv and western allies with his pivot towards Putin soon after returning to the White House, confirmed that decision on Tuesday.