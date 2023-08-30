Will New Hampshire soon remove Trump from the 2024 election ballot?

Concord, New Hampshire - Republicans in New Hampshire have launched an effort to keep Donald Trump off the state's 2024 election ballot, and state officials are giving it some consideration.

Is New Hampshire done with Trump?

On Tuesday, New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella and Secretary of State David Scanlan released a joint statement on how they are "carefully reviewing the legal issues involved" with "the potential applicability of Section Three of the Fourteenth Amendment to the United States Constitution to the upcoming presidential election cycle."

According to Politico, Bryant "Corky" Messner, a Republican who ran for Senate with Trump's endorsement in 2020, has been leading a charge of New Hampshire Republicans that believe the 14th Amendment should disqualify Trump from the upcoming presidential race.

The amendment includes a provision that bans "those who 'engaged in insurrection' against the United States from holding any civil, military, or elected office." The ban can only be overturned with a two-thirds vote from both the House and the Senate.

Several prominent conservative legal scholars have recently penned op-eds making similar arguments, while critics argue that describing the events surrounding January 6 as an insurrection is still debatable.

On Tuesday evening, Trump shared a video on Truth Social where he pled for the support of New Hampshire voters, promising to "once again fight for New Hampshire like nobody has ever fought before."