Donald Trump booed and flipped off at Iowa college football showdown

Ames, Iowa - Former president Donald Trump was met with a chorus of boos from fans at the Iowa-Iowa State college football rivalry showdown at Jack Trice Stadium.

Trump got a less than warm welcome, as videos of fans booing the former president as he walked over to his assigned seat, flanked by security, showed.



The hostile reception even included some fans flipping off the former president captured in viral photos on X.

The frontrunner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination visit to Jack Trice Stadium marked his second trip to the state within the last month and second-ever appearance at the Iowa-ISU rivalry game.

Back in 2015, he also appeared at the football game as part of his 2016 presidential campaign.

Saturday's afternoon rivalry game between the Hawkeyes and Cyclones turned into something of a GOP primary get-together. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who has been hitting the Iowa canvassing trails hard these past few weeks, was also there, as were entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum, and former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson.