Donald Trump quietly returns to NYC for deposition with Letitia James
New York, New York - Donald Trump returned to Manhattan a week after being indicted to answer questions in New York Attorney General Letitia James's $250 million lawsuit against him.
On Wednesday, the former president was reportedly seen departing from West Palm Beach International Airport on his private plane, heading back to NYC for another legal battle.
A bit after midnight on Thursday, Trump shared to Truth Social that he had landed.
"Just arrived in Manhattan for a deposition in front of New York State's RACIST, TRUMP HATING Attorney General, Letitia 'Peekaboo' James," he ranted, "in another unjust & ridiculous persecution of The 45th President of the United States."
Police barricades were set up around Trump Tower in Midtown where he is expected to stay until the deposition, and a handful of supporters lined up to await his arrival.
Trump launches fresh attack on AG James
"I will be heading downtown to meet with a Racist who leaked that I would be there at 9:30 AM," Trump claimed in an update, adding, "If I had a fair judge, this case would have never happened."
James' $250 million suit alleges that the ex-president and members of his family and business committed "numerous acts of fraud and misrepresentation."
It is expected that Trump will invoke his Fifth Amendment right during the questioning, allowing him not to speak as to not incriminate himself.
Last year, when he was first deposed in the case, Trump plead the fifth over 400 times.
