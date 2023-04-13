Donald Trump quietly returns to NYC for deposition with Letitia James

New York, New York - Donald Trump returned to Manhattan a week after being indicted to answer questions in New York Attorney General Letitia James's $250 million lawsuit against him.

Former President Donald Trump has returned to Manhattan to face questioning in Attorney General Letitia James' $250 million lawsuit against him. © Collage: IMAGO / UPI Photo & Kena BETANCUR / AFP

On Wednesday, the former president was reportedly seen departing from West Palm Beach International Airport on his private plane, heading back to NYC for another legal battle.

A bit after midnight on Thursday, Trump shared to Truth Social that he had landed.



"Just arrived in Manhattan for a deposition in front of New York State's RACIST, TRUMP HATING Attorney General, Letitia 'Peekaboo' James," he ranted, "in another unjust & ridiculous persecution of The 45th President of the United States."

Police barricades were set up around Trump Tower in Midtown where he is expected to stay until the deposition, and a handful of supporters lined up to await his arrival.