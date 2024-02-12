Donald Trump doubles down after backlash on "unhinged" NATO comments

Palm Beach, Florida – Donald Trump defended his record on NATO Monday, saying he had made it "strong" after sparking a firestorm of criticism over "unhinged" comments downplaying his commitment to the alliance.

Donald Trump speaking at a rally in Conway, South Carolina, on Saturday, where he made comments about NATO. © Julia Nikhinson / AFP

Trump was rebuked from all sides after saying in a speech on Saturday that he would "encourage" Russia to attack members of NATO who had not met their financial obligations, in his most extreme broadside against the organization.

"I MADE NATO STRONG, and even the RINOS and Radical Left Democrats admit that," Trump said on Truth Social Monday, using an acronym deployed by conservatives for critics within their own party: Republicans in Name Only.

"When I told the 20 Countries that weren't paying their fair share that they had to PAY UP, and said without doing that you will not have US Military Protection, the money came rolling in. After so many years of the United States picking up the tab, it was a beautiful sight to see."

Trump has long complained about NATO, accusing Western allies of being freeloaders that do not pull their weight on military spending, taking for granted that they can rely on the US as a defensive shield.

The White House condemned the comments immediately via a spokesperson: "Encouraging invasions of our closest allies by murderous regimes is appalling and unhinged."

President Joe Biden, his likely opponent for the White House again this year, responded on Sunday: "America’s leadership on the world stage and support for our allies is critical to keeping the American people safe here at home."

"If my opponent, Donald Trump, is able to regain power, he is making it clear as day that he will abandon our NATO allies if Russia attacks and allow Russia to 'do whatever the hell they want' with them."

Trump's comments also drew sharp criticism from European leaders, NATO itself, and US allies like Poland and Germany.

EU Council President Charles Michel said: "Reckless statements on NATO’s security and Art 5 solidarity serve only (Russian President) Putin’s interest."